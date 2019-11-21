FIDEVI trust grants $102K for rehabilitation projects

November 21, 2019 152

The Puerto Rico Housing and Human Development Trust (FIDEVI, for its initials in Spanish) announced the granting of $102,000 in funds for rehabilitation and reconstruction projects to various nonprofit entities that address affordable and accessible housing needs for vulnerable and very low-income populations.

The funds awarded will be allocated to three projects initially, including: Worthy Roof Project of the Martín Peña Channel Land Trust, the Vista Alegre Project in Bayamón and the Égida del Perpetuo Socorro.

The Worthy Roof Project meets the needs of Trust members with limited resources and with particular needs for rehabilitation, reconstruction and/or minimal improvements in their homes.

The funds will be used to purchase materials and pay for labor for repairs to 10 homes in the Channel. Specifically, roof waterproofing, window and/or door replacement, and pedestrian access repair, among other related improvements.

The Vista Alegre Project in Bayamón, managed by Hogar Crea as a rehabilitation and temporary housing services center for people with substance abuse problems. This center will receive financial assistance for the rehabilitation of its structure and roof, affected after the passage of Hurricane María.

“This entity is the product of a collaborative alliance between the financial sector, the government and nonprofit organizations, to promote and help vulnerable and/or very low-income communities and populations in the development, rehabilitation and preservation of adequate and safe homes to guarantee a better quality of life,” said Luis Silva, chairman of the FIDEVI Board of trustees.

“After the passage of Hurricane María in 2017, we did a census of the most pressing and immediate needs of families and communities in Puerto Rico that today continue to suffer the ravages of this emergency,” he said.

In the past few years, FIDEVI has managed to offer assistance through grants to more than 500 housing units and 1,000 individuals through nonprofit entities throughout Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, the Égida del Perpetuo Socorro, which currently serves 66 elderly with low or very low income, recently received an allocation to repair damages caused by Hurricane María, as well as other repairs, purchase of materials, labor and services to properly repair the structure.