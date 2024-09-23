Fields of Joy, Fundación Atención Atención launch interactive tool

Lilly Oronoz, executive director of Fields of Joy, with a young man from the Juanita Ramírez González elementary school in the municipality of Florida.

They join Direct Relief to offer educational modules featuring social-emotional learning lessons for Puerto Rican children.

The Fields of Joy Foundation, Fundación Atención Atención, and Direct Relief are collaborating to launch educational modules designed to address crucial topics in the development of Puerto Rican children and youth.

The virtual lessons, intended for children aged 6 to 12, as well as their parents, teachers and caregivers, are part of the Atención Atención Academy educational platform under the Personal Improvement category. These interactive capsules cover essential topics such as bullying, responsible use of technology and compassionate communication.

“This joint effort reflects our commitment to caring for the mental health of our children. By providing them with the right tools, we are helping them face bullying and the challenges of the digital world while empowering a new generation of young people to grow with resilience and empathy,” said Carlos Cobián, founder of the Fields of Joy Foundation, highlighting the importance of the collaboration.

The lessons feature popular Atención Atención characters such as Lagartijo, Señor Sapo and Pulga Viajera. They include videos, animated stories, reading comprehension exercises and downloadable activity sheets, providing a fun and valuable learning experience for Puerto Rican children.

Paula Rivera, executive director of Fundación Atención Atención, reaffirmed the “organization’s commitment to children’s mental health and holistic development in Puerto Rico,” stressing the importance of partnerships like this one in generating a positive impact on communities and allowing children to reach their full potential.

At a special event, students from Juanita Ramírez González Elementary School in Florida, Puerto Rico, had the opportunity to meet Señor Sapo from Atención Atención while learning about bullying in an engaging way.

“These lessons were designed to provide children with practical tools to face bullying, both in person and online, to foster empathy through compassionate communication, and to promote responsible use of technology,” said Lilly Oronoz-Rodríguez, executive director of the Fields of Joy Foundation.

This new content was made possible through a partnership with Direct Relief, a nonprofit that has provided financial support to facilitate access to health care services, including mental health care in Puerto Rico.

“At Direct Relief, we’re committed to the well-being of children in Puerto Rico. Supporting the creation of these educational modules reflects our effort to improve the emotional and mental health of children by addressing crucial issues such as bullying and responsible use of technology, and to strengthen adaptability and understanding in our community,” said Ivonne Rodríguez-Wiewall, executive director of Direct Relief.