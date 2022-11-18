FinFit launches 1st life insurance plan in Puerto Rico to reward exercise 

Michael Machado, executive financial director of the FinFit Life program in Puerto Rico.

Multinational insurance company FinFit Life will establish itself in Puerto Rico to offer residents financial tools and products combined with physical wellness.

Michael Machado, executive financial director of the FinFit Life program in Puerto Rico explained that life insurance program focuses on financial fitness that helps clients improve their physical fitness along with financial health.

“We’re working in alliance with John Hancock to offer Vitality life insurance products that incentivize their policyholders to lead a healthy lifestyle and rewards them for exercising and taking care of their fitness,” said Machado.

“Through life insurance, policyholders will be able to access the ‘Financial Fitness’ program that establishes physical activity goals and when they meet them, they become points that give access to rewards, discounts and even pay less for life insurance,” he said.

FinFit will hold a seminar Nov. 19, at the Sheraton Hotel in the Puerto Rico Convention District to orient and educate — along with a network of independent contractors — about the company’s products and other related topics such as tax strategies, market loss protection, retirement planning and others. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We believe FinFit Life will make a difference in the lives of many Puerto Ricans, and we’re eager to offer an innovative path to clients seeking to achieve financial and physical health,” said Machado.