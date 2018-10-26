First BanCorp. reports $36.3M in 3Q18 net income

October 26, 2018 208

First BanCorp., the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, reported net income of $36.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018, compared to $31.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018 and a net loss of $10.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017.

“We are pleased to report another positive quarter of profitability and solid core financial results,” said First BanCorp. President Aurelio Alemán.

“Our net income of $36 million was up 17 percent from the second quarter and our pre-tax, pre-provision income was $60 million. The Puerto Rico economy continues to show improvement in key economic metrics and rebuilding activities are enabling our growth opportunities,” he said.

The financial institution’s loan portfolio grew this quarter despite “meaningful organic reductions” in resolution of non-performing assets, he said.

Loan originations and renewals for the third quarter were up in all major categories: commercial and construction increased to $423 million; consumer and auto loan originations increased to $316 million; and residential mortgage reached $142 million.

Net of non-performing loan reductions, the performing loan book grew approximately $107 million in Puerto Rico and more than $50 million in Florida.

Core deposits remained flat while improving the mix of non-interest bearing which now represents 25 percent of our deposit base. Increased investor demand and the excellent work by our credit and special assets teams led to a reduction of non-performing assets of $98.6 million this quarter. Non-performing assets declined by 16 percent and now represent 4.3 percent of assets.

“We’re excited to be celebrating our 70th anniversary as a Puerto Rico corporation and this October also marks our 25th year as a listed company on the New York Stock Exchange,” he said.

September marked another anniversary for the corporation, “one year since the devastating storms that ravished our markets.”

“We’re very pleased with the progress achieved, and of what our team has been able to accomplish and our contribution to the recovery,” he said. “Over the past year, our dedicated employees volunteered significant hours to support our communities, we originated and renewed approximately $3 billion in loans and credit facilities, we grew our core deposits by $1 billion, or 13 percent, reduced our non-performing assets by 18 percent, and today our total capital exceeds $1.9 billion.”

Every key metric has moved in a positive direction and capital continues to build, he said.

“With the economic recovery still underway we remain realistic about the remaining challenges, but optimistic about growth opportunities in our market as our franchise continues to deliver solid operating results,” he added.

First BanCorp’s financial results for the third and second quarters of 2018 and the third quarter of 2017 include several items that are not expected to reoccur, namely: