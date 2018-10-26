Discover Puerto Rico will promote small inns; Tourism Co. to host ‘Voy Turisteando’ fair

October 26, 2018 243

Discover Puerto Rico will include in its marketing plans the promotion of the island’s small inns, known as “paradores” as alternatives for visitors in all local regions.

Janid Ortiz, director of Marketing Partnerships at Discover Puerto Rico, highlighted the importance of the “paradores” in the visitor’s economy and the local economy.

The “paradores” are known for hospitality and affordable rates. These Puerto Rican family-owned small inns aim to create a full tropical and cultural experience outside the metropolitan area and the well-known hotel chains, Ortiz said.

“The small inns are an important sector in our visitors’ economy. In addition, their social work is evidenced through the 45 years that families have welcomed local tourists and those who visit us from abroad in their small and medium businesses,” said Ortiz, adding the small inns are important to diversify the island’s tourist offerings and provide varied experiences to visitors.

“Discover Puerto Rico is an organization based on alliances and not memberships with the purpose that all entities with or without profit can participate in our marketing efforts,” Ortiz said, noting more visitors are looking for cultural and unique experiences, “so staying in a small inn is part of the tourist attraction beyond fulfilling a function of accommodation.”

Also invited the small inns owners to join the DMO efforts as a key element for the development of Puerto Rico as a tourist destination.

Tourism Co. to host ‘Voy Turisteando’ fair

In related news, Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos announced the celebration of the “Voy Turisteando” fair this weekend, at the Paseo de La Princesa in Old San Juan. The initiative is part of the agency’s agenda to promote internal tourism and showcase the work being done to strengthen services offered to local and foreign tourists.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, when there will be a full cultural, musical and entertainment lineup both days.

“With the celebration of the ‘Voy Turisteando’ Fair, we are determined to present why Puerto Rico is the best vacation. Our island has an invaluable charm that can only be enjoyed by living the experience offered by town festivals, gastronomic delights, music, the richness of our history and the joy that characterizes us,” Campos said.

The free event will feature El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Philharmonic Orchestra, dance troupes, troubadours, a rock-climbing wall and other performers.