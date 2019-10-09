FirstBank CEO Alemán to preside P.R. Bankers Association

October 9, 2019 186

The Puerto Rico Bankers Association announced the election of FirstBank CEO Aurelio Alemán as its new president, effective Oct. 1.

PRBA Executive Vice President Zoimé Álvarez-Rubio said other board positions were also filled — Guillermo Gómez, president of Citi and José Rafael Fernández, president of Oriental Bank, were elected as vice president and treasurer, respectively.

During his term — which will run until 2021 — Alemán will focus on giving continuity to the banking sector’s efforts to maintain a solid industry to promote a favorable business and investment climate in Puerto Rico.

In addition, he will work to strengthen the approach and relationship that commercial banks have with their customers and communities on the island.

“The Association and its executives have a strong commitment to Puerto Rico’s economic development for the benefit of all Puerto Ricans and our communities,” Alemán said.

Álvarez Rubio thanked the outgoing Board of Directors for their contribution in what “was a crucial time for Puerto Rico’s recovery.”

“I am pleased to have new directors who also have the goal of achieving the objectives of the commercial banking industry for the benefit of our financial system and our island,” she said.

“In addition, we have the opportunity to continue taking firm steps on the path of innovation to maintain a current industry with the ability to meet the needs of our market and our customers,” she added.

Alemán has more than 37 years of experience in the financial sector, including various positions in management, sales, credit, risk, banking and technology in institutions like Citibank and Chase Manhattan Bank. His career at FirstBank has led Alemán to occupy various positions in senior management, including chief operating officer, in which he served for four years before being named president and chief executive officer of the institution in 2009.