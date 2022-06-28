FirstBank donates urban garden to Instituto Psicopedagógico de Puerto Rico￼

A group of IPPR patients plant in the garden with the advice of Alexis Molinares, Catherine Ríos, community reinvestment officer at FirstBank, and Elba Castellanos.

As part of its commitment to the environment and as a strategy to empower the nonprofit organizations it supports and the people who receive their services, FirstBank announced it has donated an urban garden that was built in collaboration with the participants of the Instituto Psicopedagógico de Puerto Rico (IPPR), in Bayamón.

IPPR employees and participants worked hand in hand with the FirstBank team and planted green peppers, onions, garlic, sweet peppers, cilantro, recao and oregano.

“The urban garden project in the IPPR is an example of the importance of taking care of the environment and having healthy habits, it also helps in the sustainability of entities like this one that offer many services to a vulnerable and unprotected group in many aspects, so that they keep on developing skills,” said Carmen Pagán, first vice president of Compliance and Community Reinvestment at FirstBank.

The development of urban gardens is part of the “Crece Verde” initiative within FirstBank’s corporate program “Uno con el Ambiente.” Its goal is to raise awareness and promote food security through the creation of urban gardens, as well as reforestation on the island.

“We thank FirstBank for its generosity and for donating the materials and crops to develop and build this urban garden, which has great value for our organization. With the vegetables that we harvest from the garden, we hope to make a sofrito sauce that we will sale to benefit IPPR programs,” said Elba I. Castellanos, executive director of the IPPR.