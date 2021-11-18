FirstBank heads reforestation project in Santurce’s Lote 23

The group of volunteers, together with ecologist and environmental educator, Alexis Molinares, planted lemon, Caribbean cherries, cocoa, soursop, and guava trees, among others.

As part of their commitment with the environment and in alliance with Lote 23, a group of volunteer employees from FirstBank planted 20 fruit trees in this gastronomic park in Santurce.

The initiative seeks to provide the tenants at the park with fruit to prepare their dishes and recipes, organizers said.

This activity is part of the “Crece Verde” initiative and FirstBank’s Uno con el Ambiente program that promotes environmental protection through reforestation and the development of urban gardens.

Crece Verde started more than 10 years ago, through which 32,000 trees have been distributed and 19 urban gardens have been planted throughout the island, fostering community collaboration and environmental awareness, and, at the same time, supporting the socioeconomic development of our communities, bank officials said.

“Crece Verde is part of the commitment FirstBank has with our communities and with the protection of natural resources,” said Nayda Rivera, executive vice president and chief risk officer of the institution.

“The reforestation project through the planting of fruit trees in urban areas not only contributes to taking care of the environment, but also to promote a healthy diet, improving the quality of life of citizens,” she said.

Meanwhile, Cristina Sumaza, co-owner of Lote 23, said the collaboration enables bringing “a green space that can offer fruits that are included in the dishes and drinks that are prepared by the businesses.”

“We’ve established an alliance with FirstBank and we’re working as a team so that the ‘Crece Verde’ initiative and the ‘Uno con el Ambiente’ program can grow in urban spaces such as Lote 23,” she said, of the complex located at Ponce de León Ave.