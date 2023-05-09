Type to search

FirstBank, PR Products Assoc. open The Shop to help local businesses

Contributor May 9, 2023
Adriana Meléndez, of French Tulip, is one of the six participating entrepreneurs.

For the second time and with small entrepreneurs as the main objective, FirstBank has announced The Shop by FirstBank, aimed at boosting sales ahead of Mother’s Day. The Shop can be found at the Puerto Rico Products Association’s location on the third level of the Plaza Las Americas mall.

“We know that Mother’s Day is an important date for local entrepreneurs. Filling our headquarters with small and medium-sized native companies that can offer their products to those who visit us was an innovative collaboration initiative to offer nontraditional spaces to present their products,” said Jorge Ramírez, president of Puerto Rico Products Association.

Through May 13, six small businesses will have the chance to exhibit their products — such as flowers, jewelry, items for coffee lovers, clothing and handbags — at one of the island’s busiest shopping centers. All FirstBank cardholders will have access to a gift-wrapping station at no additional charge.

“For us at FirstBank, supporting local businesses is a priority, as we know the great effort they make. Providing them with opportunities to grow their sales on important dates gives us great satisfaction,” said Lilian Díaz, executive vice president of the FirstBank Business Group.

“The first edition of The Shop was held last year during Christmas, and it was a complete success; many of our business clients approached us interested in participating,” she said. “This is how this second edition arose, for which six retailers join us. We invite you all to support local businesses as they have a wide variety of gifts for mom.”

The second edition of The Shop by FirstBank will feature the following businesses: Be Praia (purses), Le Menina (women’s clothing and accessories), Curvy Chic (plus-size women’s clothing), M Bali (accessories), Vida Para La Piel (natural skin products) and French Tulip (florist).

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
