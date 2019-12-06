FirstBank receives ABA Foundation award for 1Éxito program

December 6, 2019 191

FirstBank recently received a recognition from the American Bankers Association Association for its participation in the Community Commitment Awards with the 1Éxito Program, under the category of Community and Economic Development.

The program is an alliance between FirstBank and INprende, a platform that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship, with the purpose of increasing the level of competitiveness of entrepreneurs. This recognition reflects the quality and level of commitment to social responsibility programs, the bank said.

“We’re very honored with this recognition granted by the ABA Foundation, which motivates us to continue contributing to the communities we serve,” said Ginoris López-Lay, executive vice president and director of strategic planning and personal banking at FirstBank.

“The 1Éxito Program, arises from FirstBank’s interest in stimulating economic activity in Puerto Rico, promoting the strengthening and growth of existing small businesses, one of the sectors most affected by Hurricane María. Next year, we will continue to impact more local entrepreneurs,” she said.

The 1Éxito Program consists of free optimization workshops for small local entrepreneurs to evaluate their business models, strengthen the development of their operations and increase their level of competitiveness.

Since its launch in 2018, 125 entrepreneurs have been trained in by INprende, introducing them to the topic of entrepreneurship and innovation through workshops and tools tailored to their needs.

