FirstBank seeks 100 entrepreneurs interested in receiving free training through 1Éxito program

Seeking to promote the strengthening of existing small businesses, FirstBank, together with INprende, are launching the third edition of the 1Éxito program, to offer training and strategic business strategies to 100 local entrepreneurs for free.

Those interested in participating in the program must complete the application on or before Sept. 3rd.

“[The year] 2020 was a year of great challenges. This year, the economy has shown significant signs of recovery and by supporting our entrepreneurs, we contribute to the strengthening of the business environment,” said Aysha Issa, senior vice-president of Personal Banking and Small Business Unit at FirstBank.

“Through our 1Éxito program, we’ll provide you with the tools you need to help them succeed in times of crisis, so that their businesses remain a success,” she said.

This third edition of the 1Éxito program will run Sept. 15-29. The workshops will be offered virtually via Zoom and will consist of a total of 12 hours of training. Entrepreneurs participating in 1Éxito will receive a FirstBank business account with no charges for one year.

The topics that will be covered in the program are business leadership, operational optimization, marketing, financial protection, and innovation.

Alessandra Correa, founder of the social enterprise INprende, said “the business world is transforming very fast. The current reality calls on all entrepreneurs to rethink how we’re visualizing our companies and to obtain the necessary knowledge to take them to where we have always wanted. We invite you to be part of this new edition.