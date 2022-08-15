FirstBank’s 1Éxito entrepreneur training program returns

Natalia Bonderenko, of INPrende, interacts with participants of a prior edition of the entrepreneurship program.

FirstBank announced its fourth collaboration with INprende for the 1Éxito entrepreneurial training program, which has offered some 500 entrepreneurs free tools and workshops to optimize their businesses.

These training sessions will be held via Zoom and will include the chance to be selected for an in-person mentorship boot camp, a raffle of up to $5,000, and certificates to open FirstBank commercial accounts with no fees for one year.

Entrepreneurs wanting to sign up for the 1Éxito program must complete the application by Aug. 22.

“We’re delighted to, once again, offer the virtual workshops of our 1Éxito program to business owners. We continue to expand the scope of the program to deepen the knowledge of owners of small enterprises and to maximize the potential of their businesses,” said Aysha Issa, senior vice president of Personal Banking and Small Business Unit at FirstBank.

“We’re aware of the new challenges [entrepreneurs] face every day, which is why these tools will help them take their businesses to the next level,” she said.

In this edition, entrepreneurs who complete the four courses offered Aug. 30, Sept. 1, Sept. 6 and Sept. 8 may be selected to participate in an in-person mentorship boot camp, where professionals and mentors will advise them on different aspects of entrepreneurship and innovation, bank officials said.

The subjects to be covered in the workshops will be “Strategies to improve sales,” “How to attract and keep talent,” “Social media,” and “Personal finances.”

“One thing that all entrepreneurs want is to see their businesses grow, but they often lose sight of the fact that to grow, they must sit and analyze their operations,” said Alessandra Correa, founder of INprende.

“These workshops will allow them to strengthen these areas and analyze opportunities for growth. This year, the proposal allotted for an in-person event that will allow us to meet to help them build their businesses and shake up their routine,” she said.