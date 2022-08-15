CofC swears-in new president, Board

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Puerto Rico Supreme Court Associate Judge Ángel Colon-Pérez swears-in Cameron McKenzie-Hertell as the new president of the CofC.

The Puerto Rico Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) recently swore-in Cameron McKenzie-Hertell as its new president for 2022-2023, as well as a new Board comprised by some 30 professionals from different local commercial and business sectors.

“As a group, we’re geared to continue promoting Puerto Rico’s economic development from the private sector, through multi-sector efforts with other organizations and the government. This to achieve meaningful changes for the benefit of our entrepreneurs, establishing strategic alliances so that the business environment in Puerto Rico continues to grow,” said McKenzie-Hertell.

The swearing-in took place at the Royal Sonesta hotel in Carolina last week.

“I thank the members of the new Board of Directors for taking a step forward and leading this effort from the CofC in supporting and contributing to the growth of the business sector in Puerto Rico. In times of great challenges, I value and respect your commitment to our entrepreneurs and to the island,” said Liza García, executive director of the CofC.

The new board members were sworn-in by Puerto Rico Supreme Court Associate Judge Ángel Colon-Pérez.

President-Elect: Ramón A. Pérez-Blanco of Fulcro Insurance Inc.

Elected directors:

Braulio Nieves-Román — Pariter Wealth Management Group

Eugenio Alonso-Alonso — Consumer Credit Counselling Services of PR

Israel Menchaca-Dobal — Cooperativa de Ahorro y Crédito TUCOOP

José Julio Aparicio — Individual member

Lydia Silva Boschetti — Action Environmental Contractors

Guido Lugo-Modesto — Managed Care Management & Educational Corp.

During the event, new committee chairs, several affiliated associations and professional associations that were elected were also sworn in:

College of Engineers and Surveyors of Puerto Rico (CIAPR, in Spanish)

Puerto Rico Restaurants Association (ASORE, in Spanish)

Puerto Rico Builders Association (ACPR, in Spanish)

Puerto Rico Community Pharmacies Association (AFCPR, in Spanish)

Empresarios por Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Retailers Association (ACDET, in Spanish)