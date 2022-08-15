Oriental launches ‘Your cards, your rules’ promo campaign

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Oriental launched two giveaways and the “Your Cards, Your Rules” discount promotion campaign. Clients will be able to participate using their Oriental Mastercard in the promotion that will run through Sept. 30.

“This effort seeks to offer our clients exclusive benefits when using their Oriental debit or credit card. We want to reward their loyalty,” said Idalis Montalvo, director of marketing and public relations at Oriental.

“In addition, we were able to create an alliance with one of our clients in the small and medium-sized business sector, La Factoría in Old San Juan. They joined us so that our clients can enjoy their offerings and in turn participate in the promotion and the opportunity to win a giveaway,” she said.

The promotion is as follows:

10% discount at La Factoría — Existing customers and new customers can enjoy a 10% discount when paying with their Oriental Mastercard debit or credit card at La Factoría.

“Your Cards, Your Rules” giveaway — By using the Oriental Mastercard debit card in any business, the client will participate for the opportunity to attend a private event at La Factoría with a guest.

“Your Cards, Your Rules” giveaway with an account — By opening an Oriental checking account, the client will participate in the opportunity to attend a private event at La Factoría with a guest.

La Factoría is a bar located in Old San Juan and is known for its cocktails and diverse mixology expertise. It opened in 2013 by co-founders Leslie Cofresí and Roberto Berdecía.