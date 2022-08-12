Type to search

Puerto Rico Ports Authority gets $25M to rebuild Puerto Nuevo pier

Contributor August 12, 2022
The project will make needed improvements and repairs to Pier C, including replacing a concrete platform with a new one that will allow for heavier cargo loads.

The US Department of Transportation announced the approval of a $25 million award to the Puerto Rico Ports Authority to rebuild Pier C of the Puerto Nuevo maritime facility.

The project will also rehabilitate the existing asphalt and install new post and fence fabric for cargo areas and new LED lighting systems.

It also includes underground electrical rehabilitation, the rehabilitation of an existing fire protection system, storm sewer system construction, and rehabilitation of the existing water distribution systems.

Repairing “Pier C, which was damaged in Hurricane María, [will result] in a safer and more efficient movement of goods though the port and a safer environment for dock workers. The project also includes innovative technologies to achieve energy efficiencies,” the federal agency noted.

Ports Authority Executive Director Joel Pizá called the allocation through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program “historic.”

“We celebrate having prevailed in this competitive process because of the multiplier effect that grant funding will have. Each action to strengthen and improve the quality of the facilities and services they provide translates into benefits for the development of economic activity regarding the maritime industry and other industries that indirectly depend on it,” said Pizá.

