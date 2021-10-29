Type to search

7 LatAm bars will come together for special mixology event at La Factoría

Contributor October 29, 2021
La Factoría in Old San Juan will host the event.

Driven by “the spirit and passion for mixology,” Latin American bars La Factoría (Puerto Rico), Hanky Panky (México), 3 Monos (Argentina) aMano (Panamá), Bebedero (Costa Rica), and Alquímico (Colombia) will join in the Enjoy LATAM event, from Nov. 11-14, in which guests will be able to taste the signature cocktails of each bar.

“We’re excited to take our cocktail family on a journey through the best Latin American Bars by sharing their cocktails in a very special and immersive event,” said La Factoría Co-founders Roberto Berdecia and Leslie Cofresí. “It’s an honor to recreate these recipes with the same love and spirit to offer an enriching experience with lovers of quality cocktails.”

During the event, bartenders from the international bars will be faced with the challenge of recreating six cocktails — one from each participating bar — and with the purchase of just one ticket, guests will be able to enjoy all these cocktails.

The participating bars have put the name of their respective countries on the worldwide map of mixology, and some are occupying prestigious positions on the World 50 Best Bars list, among other recognitions.

“Not only are the chosen cocktails for this event ranked among the best, but they also represent the diversity and richness of each of their cultures,” organizers said.

For tickets, click here.

