Evertec awards 170+ scholarships totaling $185K

Jorge Adorno is an Evertec employee who received one of the scholarships.

Evertec announced it has awarded more than 170 scholarships to university students in Puerto Rico and throughout Latin America in connection with the 7th edition of its Scholarship Program.

The company granted more than $185,000 maintaining, for its second consecutive year, equal participation of men and women.

The company, in alliance with leaders in the technology ecosystem, continues to encourage women concentrating in STEM industries to participate in the program, resulting in diversity and inclusion among the program awardees.

“Our society’s transformation caused by the pandemic confirms that technology and STEM disciplines play a major role in improving our daily lives and the communities around us,” Evertec CEO Mac Schuessler said.

“That’s why we at Evertec are convinced that STEM education is key to the sustainable economic development of the countries we operate in,” he said. “We believe that by contributing to education, we provide the fundamental tools needed to develop our future workforce.”

According to the UN’s Women’s Report “Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in Latin America and the Caribbean” released Sept. 15th, 2020, globally only 35% of students in careers and programs in the field of STEM are women.

The report also found that in Latin America and the Caribbean, the landscape is more positive since parity among men and women researchers is already being reached, with women accounting for 45% of the total number of researchers in the region.

“We’re very aware of the urgency that exists to integrate women into STEM careers, not only in Puerto Rico, but in the entire world,” said Alexandra López-Soler, chief marketing officer of Evertec.

“So much so that we’re pleased confirm once again that we maintained a high participation and parity of women in STEM in our scholarship program. This shows our continued commitment to diversity and inclusion within the tech industry in line with the results presented above,” she added.

The Evertec Scholarship Program, in its seventh year, has awarded 690 scholarships to students of all ages who are studying at the bachelors, master’s or doctoral level, for a total investment of more than $870,000.

Evertec together with the Puerto Rico Community Foundation and Banco Popular Foundation have selected the scholarship recipients since the inception of this program.

The winners are students who were accepted to an accredited college or university for a bachelor’s degree or graduate or undergraduate level during the 2021-2022 academic year and met the defined requirements.

They will receive a scholarship of $1,000 and may also be considered to participate in the Evertec’s Internship Program, the company noted. The scholarship program is funded by Evertec, its executives and members of Evertec’s Board of Directors.