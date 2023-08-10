Type to search

‘FirstBank for Business’ unveiled to drive commercial clients’ growth

Contributor August 10, 2023
From left: Lilian Díaz and Michael McDonald of FirstBank

Puerto Rico-based financial institution FirstBank has announced the expansion of its commercial offerings with the launch of “FirstBank for Business,” a program that integrates under one umbrella product, services and other value-added benefits through strategic alliances focused on the growth of the businesses of its commercial clients.

This new proposal charts a growth path for entrepreneurs of all stages, whether they are startups, small and medium-sized businesses or large corporations, bank officials stated.

FirstBank for Business is designed to work closely with clients, identifying growth areas through digital solutions, mentoring and educational events to raise businesses to their optimal level of development.

The program integrates the bank’s recently renewed Business Digital Solutions platform that allows applying online for deposit accounts, business loans or credit lines of up to $1 million. The new platform and the renewed FirstBank website offer a new digital experience in which commercial credit, deposit, insurance and other products and services can be evaluated.

“At FirstBank, we’re committed to creating and sustaining the progress of our commercial clients, achieving their businesses’ visions. Last semester, we financed more than $350 million in commercial loans, and now with this new umbrella of products and services, we aspire to contribute to the commercial growth of our clients and the economic development of the island,” said Michael McDonald, director of FirstBank Puerto Rico Corporate Group.

“FirstBank for Business serves as the link that connects digital tools with the personalized human touch that defines us,” he said.

The FirstBank for Business umbrella provides value-added elements, including strategic alliances with various business organizations and professional associations on the island. This gives entrepreneurs access to financial education, virtual and face-to-face discussions on entrepreneurship, marketing strategies, industry service expansion, and exporting their services or products to other markets.

“FirstBank for Business is the result of listening to the needs of our clients. We have built a solid foundation of deposit, lending and transactional banking services capable of meeting the banking needs of commercial clients in all the segments we serve,” said Lilian Díaz, executive vice president of sales and transactional banking at FirstBank.

“This integrated program will allow us to showcase and expand these services to a wider audience, ensuring that business clients know our full range of banking solutions. With digital tools and our expanded branch network, we provide a seamless and efficient banking experience for our business clients, allowing them to access our products and services anytime, anywhere,” she said, adding that the program’s launch represents “a crucial moment in the trajectory of the financial institution.”

By unifying their offering and expanding their presence, “our customers will boost their businesses with our offerings and tools. Together, we will seize every opportunity, adapt to the evolving landscape, and stay at the forefront of the banking industry,” Díaz said.

