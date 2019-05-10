FirstMortgage offers seminar to members of Caguas Board of Realtors

May 10, 2019 68

FirstMortgage has recently joined the Caguas Board of Realtors to offer its members the “En ruta al conocimiento” (“Road to knowledge”) seminar, featuring an overview of the products and benefits of HUD properties, tips on how to avoid setbacks at the closings of these properties, and a discussion of new procedures in compliance with E-Sign.

The seminar was conducted by Sonia Conde from Centro Notarial de Puerto Rico and FirstMortgage Credit Officer Joel Ríos at the Columbia Central University facilities in Caguas.

“At FirstMortgage we’re focused on addressing the needs of real estate brokers. Real estate is a truly dynamic industry, so we are especially interested in contributing to its education by offering important information about market changes as well as new products and services that are available and can help realtors advise clients who are purchasing homes,” said Wilma Soto, vice-president and mortgage sales manager at FirstMortgage.

Rafael Jiménez, President of Caguas Board of Realtors, added, “The goal of our organization is to provide our members with resources and information to help them maximize their job performance and provide maximum satisfaction to our clients as well.”

“We’re thankful that FirstMortgage accepted our invitation and reaffirm our commitment to continue organizing similar activities in the future for the benefit of our members,” Jiménez.