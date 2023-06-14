Fit2Run opens store in Mayagüez Mall, 5th in chain

With more than 5,000 square feet, the fifth Fit2Run store in Puerto Rico recently opened at Mayagüez Mall.

The store — located at the space formerly occupied by Adidas — is creating 10 new direct jobs and joins other locations in Bayamón, Mall of San Juan, Ponce and Barceloneta.

Fit2Run is a specialized store for runners, offering products and services for running or walking. Among them is its Fit Process, whereby with the help of technology, store staff perform a footprint analysis of each visitor to recommend the best shoe for their needs and preferences.

The Fit Process begins with an analysis of the customer’s footprint to their “foot type, arch type and pressure point,” the company said. Then, using in-store treadmills, they analyze the person’s run or walk, which helps determine the best recommendation for each. The Fit Process is free and available without an appointment.