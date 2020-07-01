Food Bank of Puerto Rico, Ana G. Méndez University to offer food assistance to students

July 1, 2020 191

The Food Bank of Puerto Rico and the Carolina campus of the Ana G. Méndez University System, have teamed up to offer food assistance to students enrolled in that institution.

The agreement signed by Félix R. Huertas-González, rector of the Carolina campus and Denise Santos, president of the Food Bank, establishes that both entities will run the University Cupboard, a pilot program to assist students experiencing food insecurity.

“We’e pleased that the Food Bank has selected us to carry out this food assistance program for our students in need. We trust that the project will be extended to other Ana G. Méndez locations and campuses,” said Huertas-González during the signing.

The program will benefit 50 students referred by the institution, who will receive food once a week, from August to December 2020.

“The team of the Food Bank of Puerto Rico is very happy to help the students by providing them with food and hope in these times complicated by COVID- 19. We hope that this aid will be a stimulus for them to achieve their optimal development for the good of the island,” Santos said.

To benefit from the program, students must be enrolled full time and have a minimum GPA of 2.50. The numbers to call for more information are 787-740-3663, ext. 119 at the Food Bank, and 787-257-7373, ext. 2710 at the Carolina campus.