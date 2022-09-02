Foodpreneur program announces 3rd edition

The Ana G. Méndez University System’s Carolina campus.

The Kingbird Innovation Center (KIC), which operates under the Carolina Campus of the Ana G. Méndez University (UAGM), announced the opening of the call for the third edition of Foodpreneur, a specialized program for entrepreneurs in the gastronomy and culinary arts sectors.

This session will take place in-person and virtually Sept. 13 to Dec. 7.

The program is open to people with a business idea as well as entrepreneurs who already have a product or service and are looking to develop it. Foodpreneur offers 17 courses and workshops, as well as mentoring sessions that address a range of core topics such as strategic planning, trademarks and patents, commercial recipe development, marketing strategies, permits and regulations, proper labeling, among others.

“More than 20 people have already participated in the first two editions of Foodpreneur with excellent results and we seek to continue our mission in this third cycle of the program,” said Terestella González-Denton, executive director of the Kingbird Innovation Center.

“More than a business incubator, Foodpreneur is a platform that provides the necessary tools to bring a business concept to reality, specifically in the food and beverage sector, which is highly regulated. We invite everyone to participate, from startups to established businesses, to enrich their concepts and make it a reality or take it to the next level,” she said.

Foodpreneur mentors are “active and highly experienced professionals,” she said.

Some of the courses offered are trademarks and intellectual property, processes to scale a product, strategies for customer service, social networks as a sales tool, income management, access to capital, logistics and distribution, co-processing plants and others.

Foodpreneur is a program run by the Kingbird Innovation Center a nonprofit organization that offers an incubation program so that its participants have access to resources and services, essential to develop competitive and sustainable companies related to the hospitality and gastronomy industry.