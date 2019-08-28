Ford Fund, actors continue support of HEART 9/11’s rebuilding efforts

August 28, 2019 154

As the second anniversary of Hurricane María approaches, Ford Motor Company Fund — the company’s philanthropic arm — and HEART 9/11’s team of first responders are collaborating with actor, director and philanthropist Bryan Cranston in rebuilding initiatives in Puerto Rico, the automaker announced.

Ford recently donated two Ford F-150s to support HEART 9/11’s response and apprentice program launched since Hurricane María ravaged the island in September 2017.

Cranston, Puerto Rican actor Ramón Rodríguez, and Ford employees will also participate in HEART 9/11’s home rebuilding volunteer activity in Orocovis to assist three families that are still suffering the effects of Hurricane María.

Ford employees will visit the Escuela Visitación Pagán Aponte in Orocovis to donate back-to-school supplies and a $5,000 grant for the purchase of science department equipment. Ford’s Mobile Science Lab vehicle, donated to Centros Sor Isolina Ferré as part of Ford’s ongoing recovery efforts on the island, will also host a three-day STEM workshop at the elementary school to advance STEM education and showcase the activities available to schools in Puerto Rico through the traveling science lab.

After Hurricane María, Ford Fund’s $1.5 million investment has provided much needed services to the island — from basic needs such as food, water, clothing and transportation, to other longer-term recovery assistance.

Meanwhile, HEART 9/11 has had a significant presence in Puerto Rico since September 2017 and has deployed more than 832 expert members; surpassed 49,682 volunteer hours; and completed 297 roofs and 75 other projects in the communities of Playita, Orocovis, Morovis, and Cantera.