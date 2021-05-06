Ford Puerto Rico to distribute face 41K masks at its 9 dealerships

DETROIT, Sept. 11, 2020 -- Ford volunteers distributed masks to 13 nonprofit groups and residents from the Ford Resource and Engagement Center in southwest Detroit on Friday. Ford Motor Company Fund, the automaker's philanthropic arm, and more than 35 Southeast Michigan Ford dealers teamed up to hand out 300,000 free masks to residents and nonprofits. The donations are part of a nation-wide program Ford Fund is conducting to deliver millions of free medical-grade masks to residents, nonprofit partners, state and local officials, schools, community groups and dealerships.. Also this week, Ford Fund donated 500,000 masks to the Detroit Public School District. The donation brings Ford Fund's total mask donations to Detroit school children to nearly 1 million PHOTO BY: Charlotte Smith, Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford, and Ford Puerto Rico are teaming up to distribute more than 41,000 face masks directly to the public at Ford’s nine authorized dealerships around the island on May 7, from 9 a.m to 5 p.m., while supplies last, the company announced.

The distribution will be carried out in a drive thru format through which the employees of each dealership will deliver a maximum of 20 masks per person directly to the car.

The nine Ford dealerships are: Auto Grupo Ford in Bayamón; Autos Vega in San Juan; Cabrera Ford in Arecibo; Caguas Expressway in Caguas; Central Ford in Vega Alta; Fajardo Ford in Fajardo; Flagship Ford in Carolina; Ford del Sur in Ponce; and Mayagüez Ford in Mayagüez.

The “Ford Contigo” event builds on previous efforts of Ford dealers to provide masks to their respective communities, as well as mask donations Ford Fund provided to local nonprofit organizations, such as Centros Sor Isolina Ferré, Salvation Army, Red Cross, Boys & Girls Club, and the Alliance for a Drug-Free Puerto Rico. In total, Ford and Ford Fund will have distributed nearly 200,000 masks in communities across the island after the “Ford Contigo” event.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.