Abarca announces ’21 Better Care Community Program winners

Marta Torres, Abarca's Talent Learning & Development Associate Director, welcomes all the winners of the new 2021 edition of the Better Care Community Program.

Pharmacy benefit manager company Abarca announced the 2021 winners of its Better Care Community Program. Now in its second year, this philanthropic initiative provides health-related charities in Puerto Rico and Florida with financial and volunteer support.

“Our organization is grounded on the belief that we can do better. This program allows us and our employees to support other organizations that are doing better and believe better is possible for our communities,” said Abarca CEO Adriana Ramírez.

“This year’s winners are each taking a unique approach to improving the lives of the people they touch, and we’re looking forward to helping them make a difference,” she said.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=700663&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=700663&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Launched in 2019 and led by a committee of Abarca team members, The Better Care Community Program was expanded this year to include research grants and charitable organizations in Florida and Puerto Rico, where a significant number of employees live and work. In 2021, the community program will support:

The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation as it continues its Poseidon Clinical Trial–which is testing the impact of two common supplements on halting or delaying the progression of diabetes. This is the first Florida-based organization to be selected by the Better Care Community Program.

The University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus by providing statistical analysis as they pursue studies into the role that fungal spores and pollen play in susceptibility to COVID-19. This project will benefit from having access to Abarca’s clinical and analytics teams.

The Community Organization of MS and Cancer (COMSC) through its educational events and patient outreach to patients with multiple sclerosis.

Hogar Infantíl Jesús Nazareno, a children’s shelter, by continuing to provide a pediatrician to provide regular medical care for residents.

Ciencia Puerto Rico as they continue to host a series of workshops across the island to engage female middle and high school students in STEM+H through their Seeds of Success program. This program impact more than 3,500 girls per year.

Selected organizations will receive grants and virtual volunteering support from Abarca employees, with the in-person backing to be evaluated based on COVID-19 guidelines, the company confirmed.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.