Ford grants $46K to community initiatives promoting sustainability

The “Mariposario y Huerto Comunitario Bravos de Boston” (“Bravos de Boston Butterfly Garden and Community Garden”) was one of the winning projects.

The four initiatives positively impact the environment in Puerto Rico.

With the goal of promoting sustainability and accelerating the conservation of natural resources in Puerto Rico, Ford is distributing $46,000 among four community initiatives that positively impact the environment.

As part of its Ford Environmental Grants program, the company has supported projects over the years that contribute to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the UN. These initiatives are related to the conservation and recovery of biodiversity, environmental education, waste management, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and food security.

The award-winning projects in this edition are: “HidroComunidad: Promoviendo el Buen Uso y Gestión Sostenible del Agua en Comunidades Vulnerables” (“HidroComunidad: Promoting the Proper Use and Sustainable Management of Water in Vulnerable Communities”), presented by Ponce Neighborhood Housing Services Inc., and “Pop-Up de Reciclaje: Entrega Mensual de Reciclaje con LimPiaR” (“Recycling Pop-Up: Monthly Recycling Delivery with LimPiaR”), submitted by LimPiaR.

The other winning projects are “Conociendo y reforestando el humedal urbano de Cataño” (“Learning About and Reforesting the Cataño Urban Wetland”), by Caras con Causa; and “Mariposario y Huerto Comunitario Bravos de Boston” (“Bravos de Boston Butterfly Garden and Community Garden”), by Apoyo Empresarial para la Península de Cantera Inc.

“These four community initiatives that won this edition are excellent examples of collective efforts that positively contribute to the environment, empowering communities towards sustainable changes,” said Vivian T. Dávila, public affairs and communications manager for Ford in Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean.

“We congratulate these projects and honor their commitment to contribute to a better planet while promoting socioeconomic development and a better quality of life in their communities,” she added.

The winning projects are described as follows:

Ponce Neighborhood Housing Services Inc. — In response to the crises caused by multiple climatic events in Puerto Rico’s southern region, this project promotes the use of renewable energy sources and sustainable water management in vulnerable communities affected by hurricanes, earthquakes and inefficient water and sewer systems. A key component is the installation of rainwater harvesting systems to supply communities during weather-related disasters and when the drinking water system is unavailable.

LimPiaR — This project addresses the lack of accessible recycling infrastructure in Puerto Rico, a significant barrier to sustainable waste management. By establishing a monthly recycling drop-off and transfer point in Loíza, the project empowers citizens to dispose of their recyclables responsibly, reducing waste in landfills and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. It also promotes LimPiaR’s free digital Waste Reduction Guide.

Caras con Causa — The project provides marginalized communities with education aimed at sustainable development and efficient resource use to mitigate climate change effects. It promotes ecological empowerment through participatory planning, reforestation and environmental education, with field experiences in the Ciénaga las Cucharillas Natural Reserve. These initiatives are integrated into the curriculum of public school students in Cataño and Guaynabo Norte.

Apoyo Empresarial para la Península de Cantera Inc. — This project creates a community garden to educate residents about local flora and fauna and involves them in its care and recovery. The garden offers multiple benefits such as environmental education, a sense of community, physical and mental well-being, food security, and sustainable eating. It also encourages the replication of these gardens in homes.

For more than 20 years, the Ford Environmental Grants program has supported hundreds of environmental projects in Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean with contributions exceeding $2 million.

Applications for the next edition of the Ford Environmental grants program will open in April.