8 Puerto Rico colleges split $6.7M in federal funding allocations

NIMB Staff September 25, 2024
The Polytechnic University in Hato Rey was one of the funding recipients.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded the grants to support Hispanic students.

Eight colleges across Puerto Rico will share $6.7 million awarded by the U.S. Department of Education to Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) to support Hispanic students, as well as the colleges and universities they attend.

The grants are divided into two categories — the Promoting Postbaccalaureate Opportunities for Hispanic Americans (PPOHA) Program and the Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Division.

Three local colleges received funding through the PPOHA program: San Juan Bautista School of Medicine ($600,000), Universidad Adventista de las Antillas ($600,000), and Sacred Heart University ($597,369).

The PPOHA program encouraged applicants to propose projects aimed at increasing the number of Hispanics prepared for the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) workforce, as well as boosting the number of Hispanic educators.

Meanwhile, five colleges were awarded under the HSI program: Polytechnic University ($600,000); EDP University of Puerto Rico ($600,000); University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus ($600,000); University of Puerto Rico, Ponce ($600,000); and Universidad Ana G. Méndez, Gurabo ($599,044).

This program seeks to expand educational opportunities and improve the attainment of Hispanic students.

“Our nation’s Hispanic-Serving Institutions open up new doors to opportunity and success for Hispanic and Latino students every day,” said U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. “The grants we’re announcing today double down on the Biden-Harris administration’s historic investments in Hispanic-Serving Institutions and reflect our determination to raise the bar for educational opportunity and equity in America.”

