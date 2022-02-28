New Women’s Business Center opens in Gurabo

Carmen Pulliza, executive director of the Center.

The Gurabo Campus of the Ana G. Méndez University and the US Small Business Administration’s Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands office announced the opening of the Ana G. Méndez Women’s Business Center to offer support to more than 1,800 people, including women entrepreneurs with economic and social disadvantages.

The participants will be mainly from the central-eastern region of Puerto Rico, which includes the municipalities of: Aguas Buenas, Aibonito, Barranquitas, Caguas, Cayey, Ceiba, Cidra, Comerío, Gurabo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Naguabo, Orocovis, San Lorenzo, Guayama, Arroyo, Patillas, Maunabo and Yabucoa.

The center will provide services that consist of business training workshops, assistance by expert professionals and certified advisors for business development and expansion. It will also provide orientation in the development of companies, financing, digital marketing, legal structure, administration, electronic commerce, and operation of a business, among others.

“Providing the people of the central-eastern region with a real opportunity to generate income and jobs, through the development of innovative and resilient companies in cases of emergency, such as those experienced on the island in recent years, is one of our goals. greater objectives,” said Carmen Pulliza, executive director of the Center.

Meanwhile, Marlene Cintrón, SBA Atlantic Regional Administrator, said, “Women are starting businesses at the highest rates, but face historical barriers to their growth and resilience. With the launch of the first Women’s Business Centers in Puerto Rico, including the one hosted by Ana G. Méndez University, the SBA and the Biden administration are advancing equity and the focus needed to create strong businesses and small business communities.”

This new center will support business owners, especially women and minorities, through business education and consulting, said Josué Rivera, district director, SBA Puerto Rico and USVI.

“In addition, counselors can provide expert guidance in navigating the Women-Owned Small Business federal contracting program, which enables small businesses to better compete for federal contracting that improve income opportunities, which can bring large amounts of money from Washington agencies back to Puerto Rico,” he said.

The Business Center is subsidized in part through a cooperative agreement with the SBA. Those interested in receiving the services may call 787-743-7979 ext.4824 to coordinate their first appointment. The services are free of charge.