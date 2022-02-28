MCS Foundation, Ana G. Méndez launch Step-Up project

The program is focused on training and guiding people age 60 and older in developing their business ideas.

Aimed at promoting the reinvention and reintegration of the elderly into the business environment, a new edition of the entrepreneurship and business project known as Step-Up was recently launched through a partnership between the MCS Foundation and Universidad Ana G. Méndez, Cupey campus.

The program is focused on training and guiding people age 60 and older in developing their business ideas, reinventing themselves, generating new income and staying active while continuing to contribute to Puerto Rico’s economic development, the organizers said.

The program includes business, social and technological training by the institution’s professors and resources.

To participate, a person must be age 60 or older, retired, or unemployed, and be committed and available to participate in all the scheduled activities and classes. The program has already successfully completed two editions, through which elderly individuals have developed their ideas.

With the knowledge and tools they were given, they were able to start new businesses, the partner companies said. This edition ends in June and will have 25 elderly participants.

“This program offers a new opportunity in the lives of many elderly individuals. A key part of our mission is to provide development opportunities and keep our seniors active, ensuring their physical, economic, and emotional well-being,” said Elba Rivera, executive director of the MCS Foundation.