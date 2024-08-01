Sygnus Capital grants $6M to Ana G. Méndez university system

Ana G. Méndez University is using the funds to buy the necessary equipment and instrumentation to offer practical and cutting-edge education in specialized areas.

The funding will support dental, veterinary and physical therapy programs to retain talent in Puerto Rico.

Sygnus Capital, an alternative investment firm in the Caribbean and Latin America region, granted $6 million to Universidad Ana G. Méndez to launch accredited programs in high-demand areas in Puerto Rico such as dental medicine, veterinary medicine and physical therapy.

“For years, Puerto Rico has faced a challenging exodus of young talent due to the lack of specialized programs and adequate infrastructure on the island,” said James Connor, CEO of Sygnus Capital PR LLC.

“This has led numerous students to migrate and enroll in programs abroad to complete their studies. However, the expansion of the educational offering of Universidad Ana G. Méndez, in collaboration with Sygnus Capital, is set to change this narrative,” he said.

Ana G. Méndez University is using the funds to buy the necessary equipment and instrumentation to offer practical and cutting-edge education in the specialized areas, including chairs and tables for dental clinics, and dissection tools with the latest technology in physical therapy equipment.

Sygnus Capital, formerly known as Acrecent Financial, has “strengthened its commitment to the socioeconomic development of Puerto Rico by bridging the gap in access to capital,” Connor added.

By facilitating access to critical financing for educational institutions, “Sygnus is filling a financial gap, contributing to job creation and the retention of Puerto Rican talent,” he said.

With the funding, Ana G. Méndez will enroll 45 students in its dentistry program in 2024-2025, increasing to 90 in 2025-2026. Meanwhile, the new veterinary program will receive 80 students in the first year, growing to 158 in the following year. The physical therapy program will have at least 40 students each year.

These sectors have significant growth potential, with an estimated hundreds of students migrating annually to train in these careers. With a total of 165 students in the first year and 288 in the second, this expansion will substantially reduce the need for more students to seek education abroad, fostering local talent and economic growth, school officials said.

“We’re proud to support institutions that are making a real difference in the community. By facilitating access to financing, we’re helping to remove barriers and create opportunities for talented young people from Puerto Rico to thrive right here in their homeland,” Connor added.