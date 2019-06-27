Ford, Lincoln rank among top 5 brands in J.D. Power study

June 27, 2019 123

Both Ford and Lincoln have ranked among the top five automotive brands in the United States for the first time in the latest J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study due to overall quality improvements that are outpacing the industry, Ford Motor Company said.

Now in its 33rd year, the study measures vehicle quality by analyzing problems reported by owners in the first 90 days of ownership.

Ford nameplates ranking tops in their segments are Ford Ranger for midsize pickups and Ford Fusion for midsize cars.

“When it comes to quality, the all-new Ranger delivers on our Built Ford Tough promise to our customers,” says Linda Cash, Ford vice president, global quality. “To have both Ford and Lincoln rank among the top five brands affirms our commitment to delivering the best cars, SUVs and trucks for our owners.”

Built at the Michigan Assembly Plant, Ranger went on sale in January. This marks the first time the midsize pickup has earned an Initial Quality Study award since 2006, Ford said.

Ford F-150 and Super Duty, along with Escape, Expedition and Flex rank in the top three of their respective segments. Combined, Ford and Lincoln have 10 top-three models in the study.

The Lincoln Motor Company’s top-three models include Navigator, Nautilus and MKC.