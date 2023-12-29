Type to search

Auto Featured

Ford releases 2024 report exploring consumer trends

Contributor December 29, 2023
Ford’s 12th annual trends report serves as a “wake-up call” for a changing world, the multinational vehicle company said in a media release.

Ford’s 12th annual trends report serves as a “wake-up call” for a changing world, the multinational vehicle company said in a media release, given that the survey revealed “a significant shift in how people prioritize their lives.”

From focusing on self-care to the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs, the “2024 Looking Further with Ford” report provides insights into the future and the emerging trends that will shape it, the Michigan-based manufacturer said.

Each year, Ford analyzes global trends to understand evolving consumer behavior, aiming to use these insights to inform future strategies for engaging with customers.

The survey across 16 countries, explored key trends such as:

EVolutionary sustainability
“There’s a global consensus on the urgency of addressing climate change, with many claiming to be modifying their personal habits to be more environmentally friendly. But people want a seamless integration of sustainable solutions into their everyday routines. They seek simplicity where products, services, and experiences allow them to make positive contributions to the environment without disrupting their lifestyle,” the release reads.

“While the future of transportation is moving towards electricity, some are hesitant to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) over concerns about insufficient infrastructure making charging a challenge. It will be up to companies to make sustainability an easy, convenient choice if consumers are expected to embrace it,” Ford said about the matter.

Investing in me
The report found that many people are feeling anxious, struggling to adjust to a changing world. Eight in 10 surveyed recognize the importance of finding “inner peace.” The report found that they are prioritizing “connecting with others, letting go of toxic relationships” and embracing the outdoors, disconnecting from screens to focus on themselves.

Working for balance
Workers are reassessing their priorities, the report found, with many stepping away from the “constant hustle for career advancement” in favor of well-being.

“In fact, half of the global workforce would accept a 20% pay cut in favor of prioritizing their quality of life,” the company said.

While most respondents reported feeling connected to their jobs, they “acknowledge that a stressful job simply isn’t worth it,” Ford said. “Looking to the future provides hope, with technology being the key. Most feel that AI will contribute to a better work-life balance and may even guide them to their next job.”

Family 2.0
The concept of family is evolving, with traditional norms of marriage and parenthood no longer seen as mandatory, the company’s news release reads. The next decade may see more pets than children in families, the report found, as many respondents expressed a preference for pets over kids.

Society is balancing tradition and progress, with two-thirds acknowledging the stability of traditional family roles while advocating for “support of non-traditional dynamics,” according to Ford’s summary of the report.

“People are redefining what a family is, creating the family they want — moving beyond the traditional definition and into Family 2.0.”

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Ford Puerto Rico awards $46K in environmental grants to community projects
NIMB Staff October 30, 2023
New execs named to positions in consulting, auto, nonprofits in Puerto Rico
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 5, 2021
Execs. named to positions in entertainment, real estate, automotive sectors
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez August 25, 2021
Ford marks 20th anniversary of its Ford Environmental Grants program
Contributor July 21, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

Households need to have broadband and they also need education and the world it opens for them. There’s expertise on the island that we could use in higher quantities; we have to find a way to become a technological hub and attract talent from universities – professors and students – because once you do that, you create an environment where there’s a never-ending pace of change.” 

Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico, who was interviewed along with Claro Puerto Rico President Enrique Ortiz de Montellano and T-Mobile General Manager Jorge Martel, on their long-standing sector leadership on the island and their efforts to modernize its telecom infrastructure and services.

Related Stories

Ford Puerto Rico awards $46K in environmental grants to community projects
New execs named to positions in consulting, auto, nonprofits in Puerto Rico
Execs. named to positions in entertainment, real estate, automotive sectors
Ford marks 20th anniversary of its Ford Environmental Grants program
More about NIMB

©2023 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.