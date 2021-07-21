Ford marks 20th anniversary of its Ford Environmental Grants program

Pablo Guzmán, of CMTAS Yauco Inc., last year's environmental grant winner.

Ford Puerto Rico announced the open call for the 2021 Ford Environmental Grants program, which celebrates 20 years of promoting sustainability and accelerating the conservation of natural resources through the contribution of funds to community projects that positively impact the environment.

This year, Ford Environmental Grants will distribute $40,000 to the winning projects. To participate, proponents have until Aug. 13 to register their projects via DonativosAmbientalesFord.com, where they will also find more details about the program, including terms and conditions.

As part of its evolution, the program — which during the past two decades has contributed more than $1.7 million to environmental projects in Central America and the Caribbean — will focus on projects that explicitly contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals identified by the UN in 2015 to improve the lives of everyone in the world, which include the ending of poverty, climate action, quality education, gender equality, and defense of the environment, among others.

To this end, the 2021 Ford Environmental Grants program will receive proposals in the following categories: Conservation and recovery of biodiversity; projects related to the protection, recovery and conservation of ecosystems, their flora and fauna, and water resources; Food security; ecological agriculture projects and those related to the sustainable management of ecosystems that are strategic for the availability, access and consumption of healthy foods in vulnerable communities; waste management; projects that help reduce, reuse, recycle and recover waste generated in the communities and that generate a civic culture of correct waste management; and renewable energies; projects that promote the use of energy sources based on renewable natural resources (sun, wind, water, plant or animal biomass) as a way to contribute to the fight against climate change.

All community environmental projects that submit an entry must already be in the execution stage in Puerto Rico and have relevant preliminary results.

Experts in the environmental field will make up the jury and will select the winners based on the following criteria: contribution to sustainable development; community impact; multisectoral partnerships; and multiplier effect.

“We’re very proud to have been reaffirming our commitment to sustainability for 20 years through our Ford Environmental Grants program, whose vision continues to be to empower communities towards a more sustainable future, by fostering the multiplication of collective efforts that serve as catalysts for changes to achieve a better planet,” said Vivian T. Dávila, public affairs and communications manager for Ford in Puerto Rico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.