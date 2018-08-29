MCS Foundation collaborates with COASI to make donations to hurricane victims

August 29, 2018 73

KMCS Foundation announced a collaboration with Centro de Orientación y Acción Social, Inc. (COASI) and its Manos de Amor program, to provide several older adults with the furniture and appliances they still need, almost a year after Hurricanes Irma and María.

MCS Foundation launched the “Green for Puerto Rico” campaign in September of 2017 to support projects aimed at facilitating the recovery of Puerto Rico following the devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma and María.

Despite the time that has passed since the storms, many elderly people have not yet been able to recover the appliances and other material things they lost during the natural disaster, MCS officials said.

“It is sad to see how many of our elders live below the poverty level and have not yet been able to replace the material losses they suffered due to Hurricanes Irma and María,” said Liana O’Drobinak, executive director of MCS Foundation.

“For example, a refrigerator that allows them to keep perishable food so it does not spoil quickly, a stove on which they can cook their food properly, a washing machine that allows them to have clean clothes, furniture for their comfort; all of this is essential so that our elders can live in the dignified, comfortable, and healthy environment they deserve,” she said.

The outlook for older adults in Puerto Rico is worrisome, as many have been left helpless because many of their supporting relatives moved from the Island, leaving them alone or in the care of other elders who are as old or older than them, she said.

“Our goal through this program is to provide people with limited economic resources with the medical items, food, clothing, appliances, and other items that they need to start a new life,” said Vanessa Burgos, executive director of COASI.