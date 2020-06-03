Free online relaxation event planned for professional women

June 3, 2020 110

Aware of all the challenges that professional women face as a result changes in the workplace, SHINE Professional Women will host the “SHINE Professional Women Detox” free online session to promote relaxation and conversation.

The initiative, which will take place on the Zoom platform, is slated for June 6 at 11 a.m., will bring together professionals to “put a pause on the routine created by handling COVID-19, to have a moment of relaxation and share stories of other women who continue to bravely face this new reality,” organizers said.

The hour-long meeting will include, among other activities, a panel of professional women who will discuss how they have faced this new reality. Spaces are limited, so it is recommended that those interested register through this link.

SHINE Professional Women is a platform that promotes the development of professional women, through various educational and experiential, face-to-face and digital offerings.

