Free online workshop to boost innovation in leadership, human resources

The gamification webinar will explore workplace productivity through play.

Productivity and efficiency through gamification in competitive and dynamic workplaces — along with innovation and motivation through fun — will be the focus of the free online workshop “Gamification with Purpose,” to be held on May 7 at 8 p.m.

Suannette Vidal-Febus, an expert in industrial and positive psychology, and Lorna Peraza-Bonbón, a specialist in gamification, will discuss how game elements can be applied in professional environments to improve processes and employee satisfaction.

“This will be a great opportunity to learn from an international expert in gamification, who will share the advantages of applying this method to develop skills and strengthen organizational culture,” Vidal-Febus said.

She added that training sessions and daily tasks can feel “less like obligations and more like engaging challenges that employees are motivated to complete” when gamification is used effectively. The technique uses structured game mechanics to drive participation, improve focus and increase measurable results.

“In this webinar, entrepreneurs, professionals and human resources staff will discover practical ideas and tools to transform their workplace through creativity and gamified learning,” said Vidal-Febus, who specializes in workplace happiness strategies.

The 60-minute session is designed for individuals working in HR, business development and leadership, though it is also open to entrepreneurs and professionals seeking new approaches to training and productivity.

The webinar is part of Vidal-Febus’ broader initiative to support workforce transformation and business education. She emphasized the importance of creativity in leadership and the value of play as a driver of innovation.

“We invite everyone to join this session and explore new ways to enhance productivity,” she said. “With gamification, we can change how we learn and create workspaces where creativity, motivation and recognition flourish through play.”