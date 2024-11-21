Frontier Airlines to fly direct route between San Juan/Antigua & Barbuda

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the launch of this new service, Frontier will serve 25 destinations from Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

The weekly service will begin on Feb. 15

Frontier Airlines will begin nonstop flights between Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) and V.C. Bird International Airport (ANU) on Feb. 15, marking its return to Antigua and Barbuda.

The new weekly service expands Frontier’s network to 25 destinations from SJU, which became the airline’s newest crew base in June. The base is projected to employ up to 90 pilots and 200 flight attendants in its first year, alongside airport and maintenance staff.

Frontier expects to generate $84 million annually in local wages, with additional growth anticipated in the coming years, officials said.

“Our customers and business partners in Puerto Rico have been vital to our success as we have continued to grow our presence at SJU and expand our network across the Caribbean,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier.

“We are excited to launch this service to Antigua and Barbuda, providing consumers affordable and convenient travel to yet another stunning destination from San Juan,” Flyr added.