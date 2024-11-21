Type to search

In-Brief

Frontier Airlines to fly direct route between San Juan/Antigua & Barbuda

NIMB Staff November 21, 2024
With the launch of this new service, Frontier will serve 25 destinations from Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

The weekly service will begin on Feb. 15

Frontier Airlines will begin nonstop flights between Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) and V.C. Bird International Airport (ANU) on Feb. 15, marking its return to Antigua and Barbuda.

The new weekly service expands Frontier’s network to 25 destinations from SJU, which became the airline’s newest crew base in June. The base is projected to employ up to 90 pilots and 200 flight attendants in its first year, alongside airport and maintenance staff. 

Frontier expects to generate $84 million annually in local wages, with additional growth anticipated in the coming years, officials said.

“Our customers and business partners in Puerto Rico have been vital to our success as we have continued to grow our presence at SJU and expand our network across the Caribbean,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier.

“We are excited to launch this service to Antigua and Barbuda, providing consumers affordable and convenient travel to yet another stunning destination from San Juan,” Flyr added.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Bill proposes 5 new U.S. embassies in Eastern Caribbean
Larry Luxner April 6, 2015

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“At the height of the pandemic, Latinos were more likely to lose their jobs, more likely to work in front-line positions that increased their risk of exposure, and had among the highest mortality rates. Latino unemployment peaked at nearly 19% in 2020.

 

Over the pandemic and recovery, the median growth rate in revenues was 25% for Latino employers. From 2019 to 2022, median weekly earnings increased 2.4% for Latino workers after accounting for inflation. At the same time, Latino unemployment hit a record low last September.”

 

— U.S. Treasury Department

 

Related Stories

Bill proposes 5 new U.S. embassies in Eastern Caribbean
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.