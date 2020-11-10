Fundación Serrallés awards funds to 37 nonprofits in earthquake-hit zones

November 10, 2020 263

Destilería Serrallés Inc. announced the completion of donations to 37 nonprofits that participated in the call that Fundación Serrallés opened to offer essential services to victims of the earthquakes and earthquakes that have hit Puerto Rico’s south-southwestern regions since Jan. 7, 2020.

The funds are part of the $1 million corporate contribution that the company recently announced. The project benefited 37 projects in 24 towns in the south and southwest areas and the programs selected to receive the grants will be providing services to more than 25,000 residents of the affected areas.

The proposals received and evaluated included a range of services to families and groups including medical services, support for specific health conditions, as well as mental and emotional support services for children, adults and the elderly population.

Educational program proposals were also received for art and dance workshops for children, equine therapy, art and dance workshops for trauma management and stress reduction, as well as debris removal projects in communities, among others.

“Through these grants, Fundación Serrallés has expanded the scope of relief and services to families and communities affected by this unprecedented natural disaster, which has worsened with the replicas since January and the aggravating factors as a result of the pandemic,” said Destilería Serrallés CEO Philippe Brechot.

The proposals received, as explained by the executive, are focused on strengthening citizens, families and communities, to achieve greater resilience and well-being despite the current situation.

After the call, Fundación Serrallés selected the Puerto Rico Community Foundation, to manage the fund, including the acceptance, handling and evaluation of proposals for available assistance funds.

