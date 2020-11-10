Crowley to sponsor ‘Wreaths Across America’ event in Puerto Rico

November 10, 2020 235

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a>

For the second consecutive year, maritime transportation company Crowley will be the official sponsor at the Puerto Rico National Cemetery for National Wreaths Across America Day in December.

In 2019, the company transported thousands of wreaths to Puerto Rico to expand the opportunity to honor veterans and service members on the island, as well as to other U.S. locations.

Crowley will donate the ocean and land transportation services to deliver thousands of wreaths to honor deceased members of the military buried in Bayamón. This will include truck pick-up and freight transportation from the Wreaths Across America facility in Maine to Jacksonville, Fla., and ocean shipping from there to the island aboard a Crowley Commitment Class ship dedicated to serving Puerto Rico.

“This is an opportunity to show our thanks and appreciation for the unending contributions and sacrifices of those who have served our country along with their families in Puerto Rico and beyond,” said Crowley’s Salvador Menoyo, vice president, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, a native of the island.

“As the longest serving logistics company in the trade between the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico, we could not do what we do as a company without the service of these men and women throughout our history and to our current day,” he said.

Crowley will dedicate a specially wrapped, refrigerated container unit honoring the Wreaths Across America mission, joining two units created as part of the company’s support last year. Crowley’s overall support is estimated at more than $40,000, including $20,000 donated from its Crowley Solutions business unit and the Crowley Cares Foundation.

“Crowley’s commitment to the mission of Wreaths Across America and the local community in Puerto Rico is something that all their employees and customers should be extremely proud of,” said Don Queeney, director of transportation, Wreaths Across America.

“Last year, they stepped up when we were in need and went above and beyond to ensure as many veterans as possible were honored. We are grateful for their willingness to help us move the mission again this year and look forward to a continued partnership,” Queeney said.

Fresh balsam veterans’ wreaths will be placed in support of National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 19, in accordance with health and safety measures due to the pandemic.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.