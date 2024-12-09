Gain Solutions looks to help Puerto Rico companies go international

Jorge Fuentes-Fetis, director of Institutional Relations at Gain Solutions

The company is focusing on efforts to connect local businesses customized for specific countries.

Gain Solutions is working with a local economic development organization in Puerto Rico to expand the island’s efforts in Europe and open doors for foreign companies and investors to consider Puerto Rico as an ideal destination for their expansion projects.

The firm will lead a series of strategic meetings in Spain, advising Puerto Rico delegates on business opportunities and representing the island during the International Tourism Fair (FITUR). The event, to be held in Madrid next month, will bring together tourism professionals, companies and government agencies from more than 100 countries.

Besides promoting Puerto Rico as an attractive investment destination and strengthening international relations, the initial goal of Gain Solutions and the Puerto Rico economic development delegates is to attract three companies with investments of at least $25 million that would create more than 50 jobs with an average salary of $45,000 per year.

“We’re seeing a lot of interest from Puerto Rico companies in doing business abroad, not in the States but in European and Latin American countries, while at the same time, we’re seeing foreign companies looking to expand internationally that aren’t considering Puerto Rico — not even as an afterthought — because the island isn’t making itself known,” Ricardo Benítez-Barajas, CEO of Gain Solutions, told News is my Business.

“There’s no representation in those countries, no one explaining that Puerto Rico isn’t just a tourism destination — it’s one of innovation and entrepreneurship,” he said.

In 2023, Gain Solutions decided to embark on a more aggressive strategy directed at local companies, intended to propagate a better understanding of the opportunities and benefits of expanding to countries other than the States, while at the same time promoting Puerto Rico in Spain and helping companies there come to the island, Benítez explained.

“We want to generate a domino effect that will create a wave of international interest in Puerto Rico, especially now. A spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation has been growing in Puerto Rico during the past 10 years, and at this moment the next natural step is to grow outside the island, to countries in Latin America and Europe,” he said.

The company is working on creating a unified movement to propel Puerto Rican companies internationally by helping them identify opportunities abroad and showing them how to do it.

“They need to understand that international expansion is not a one-size-fits-all. What worked in one place may not work in another. That’s why having local context and territorial intelligence is critical,” Benítez added.

Last month, Gain Solutions conducted a series of consulting sessions at the XXV Ibero-American Meeting of Local Authorities in Mexico. The event gathered more than 100 municipal government leaders from Latin America and fostered multiple alliances among Spanish-speaking countries.

Jorge Fuentes-Fetis, director of Institutional Relations at Gain Solutions, headed the consultancy sessions. Fuentes emphasized the importance of territorial intelligence, one of the key strategies the company has implemented in multiple internationalization projects.

“The use of territorial intelligence enables local leaders to create a profound impact in their communities, balancing social and economic needs with a long-term vision for growth,” Fuentes said in a statement.

A deep understanding of local realities is essential for developing any long-term project, Benítez said.

“That’s why our mission goes beyond consulting, aiming to create growth ecosystems that connect territories at both the local and international levels,” he said.

No public or private project in any territory can be envisioned without the active participation of local governments, Fuentes emphasized.

The firm plans to implement strategic advisory programs for municipal governments throughout the island as part of its value proposition to foster economic development in the coming years.

Gain Solutions specializes in the internationalization of businesses and institutions, operating out of Puerto Rico, Spain, Miami, Chile, Venezuela and other European and Latin American countries.