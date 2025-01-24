Gain Solutions to host Spain-Puerto Rico Business Summit in Madrid

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gain Solutions and Invest Puerto Rico’s collaboration strengthens efforts to attract foreign investment, drive sustainable growth and position the island as a competitive business hub.

The firm has partnered with Spain’s top business organization to help Invest Puerto Rico showcase the island’s potential as a global investment hub.

The Spain-Puerto Rico Business Summit, hosted by Gain Solutions, the Confederación Española de Organizaciones Empresariales (CEOE) and Invest Puerto Rico, will be held on Jan. 27 at the CEOE headquarters in Madrid.

The summit aims to position Puerto Rico as a strategic hub for investment and global business expansion, bridging markets in Europe, Latin America and the United States, organizers said. It seeks to foster dialogue among leaders in high-impact sectors such as biosciences, advanced manufacturing, technology and logistics.

The event will include a welcome address by Narciso Casado-Martín, CEOE’s director of Ibero-America Relations, and feature presentations highlighting Puerto Rico’s economic strengths and investment potential.

Speakers include Ella Woger-Nieves, executive director of Invest Puerto Rico, who will discuss Puerto Rico’s role as a bridge between Ibero-America and the United States, and Francisco Luis, a partner at Kevane Grant Thornton, who will present an analysis of the island’s fiscal incentives.

A panel featuring Karen Mojica, director of Stakeholder Affairs at Invest Puerto Rico, and Víctor Sánchez, CEO of PharmaBioServ, will explore the experiences of Spanish companies operating in Puerto Rico.

Gain Solutions will emphasize Puerto Rico’s strategic location, competitive tax incentives and access to U.S. and Latin American markets.

The consultancy aims to showcase the island’s potential as a key economic bridge between Spain and the Americas. Additionally, the event will provide a platform for building long-term partnerships and exploring opportunities for high-impact investments in key industries.

Jorge Fuentes, director of Institutional Relations at Gain Solutions, stated, “Puerto Rico’s participation in this business summit reaffirms its position as a strategic bridge between global markets. This event is a platform to demonstrate how the island is ready to attract strategic investments and lead initiatives that drive local and global economic development.”

The collaboration between Gain Solutions and Invest Puerto Rico focuses on attracting foreign direct investment and fostering sustainable economic growth. Initial projections anticipate investments exceeding $25 million, creating more than 50 jobs per project with average salaries of $45,000 annually.

“Puerto Rico has the potential to become a key player in the global economy,” added Ricardo Benítez-Barajas, CEO of Gain Solutions. “The Spain-Puerto Rico Business Summit is an invaluable opportunity to connect international businesses with the tools and resources needed to thrive in global markets.”