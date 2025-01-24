FDIC to host economic inclusion roundtable in Ponce next month

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Fundación Rafael Hernández-Colón in Ponce serves as the venue for the upcoming FDIC economic inclusion roundtable. (Credi: Cia Liio/Google)

The event will focus on affordable account access and asset-building initiatives.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) will host a roundtable in Puerto Rico’s southern region to discuss the importance of low- or no-cost account access, scheduled for Feb. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Fundación Rafael Hernández-Colón in Ponce.

The event will highlight community-based organizations (CBOs) that promote low- and moderate-income (LMI) clients’ access to such accounts and asset-building programs, including first-time home buying initiatives.

“Experts will outline asset-building initiatives aimed to assist low- and moderate-income (LMI) individuals gain access to safe and affordable financial products and services, which will help them build a more prosperous future of financial stability,” the FDIC stated in a press release.

“Participants will learn from community stakeholders about ongoing economic development efforts to help overcome barriers to economic inclusion among LMI households in rural communities across the island,” the agency added.

Scheduled presenters include:

Alexies Sornoza, vice president, Member Relations and Senior Business Development Officer, Federal Home Loan Bank New York.

René A. Vargas-Martínez, vice president, Puerto Rico and USVI Network, Inclusiv.

Elizabeth Colón-Rivera, executive director, Ponce Neighborhood Housing Services Inc.

Rosa M. Uriarte-Soto, deputy director for Economic Development-PR, Enterprise Center at PathStone

Alexis Luna, community affairs specialist, FDIC New York Region

The FDIC encourages financial institutions, government representatives, CBOs and community partners interested in supporting affordable account access, asset-building initiatives and economic development in LMI communities to attend.

To register, participants can click this link and complete the form.