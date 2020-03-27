Game Changer virtual entrepreneurship platform launched for teachers, students

March 27, 2020 211

Game Changer, a virtual entrepreneurship platform that seeks for high school teachers and students to learn about entrepreneurship from their homes, has gone online through a partnership between the Department of Economic Development and Commerce and INPrende.

Economic Development Secretary Manuel Laboy through this initial phase of Game Changer, supported by the Education Department of, participants will acquire knowledge to become entrepreneurs from home, while the island faces the COVID-19 emergency.

“Teamwork between the public sector and educational organizations is essential for the success of these projects. Together with INprende at the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, we have developed several initiatives with positive results for young entrepreneurs,” Laboy said.

The platform is designed for easy navigation, and its content is divided into two sections, for teachers and students. The content for teachers is a step-by-step guide on how to train entrepreneurs from their environments, teaching them to detect ideas with development potential. In turn, the student section is designed as an entrepreneurship game where users can learn basic concepts of how to develop a business idea as they level up.

The initiative is part of the Education Department’s “From the school to an enterprise” program.

Education Secretary Eligio Hernández said “Through initiatives like this we encourage our students to be creative and to start their business ideas. This platform will provide that opportunity and place our teachers as managers of those student efforts.”

“I urge them to use these tools, which seek to create entrepreneurs right from school,” he said.

Meanwhile, INprende Founder Alessandra Correa said, “In these uncertain times, it’s crucial to seek new distance education alternatives for our young people, but above all, it is vital to provide tools and support to the island’s teachers.”

“We can’t forget that the true Game Changers have always been the teachers and that when this emergency is over they will continue to be the ones who will have the responsibility of guiding our island’s future professionals,” she said.

The high schools that reflect the greatest participation in student and teacher registrations on the platform will confirm a slot in the initiative’s face-to-face program that will be announced when the island goes back to normal after the COVID-19 emergency, officials said.