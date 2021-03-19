GenTrust Puerto Rico empowers women to be proactive in financial management

GenTrust Principal Elena Hernández.

To celebrate Women’s Month, GenTrust Puerto Rico this week gathered more than 50 women leaders and entrepreneurs in a virtual event designed to create financial awareness and encourage participants to take actions that will lead to their financial wellness.

Hosted by GenTrust Principal Elena Hernández, the event, entitled “Financial Wellness: Rebuilding for Tomorrow,” sought to encourage and guide women to integrate financial management as part of their daily routine.

“Data shows that 77% of women feel confident discussing medical issues with a doctor, while only 47% feel comfortable talking about money with a financial professional,” said Hernández.

“We need to be proactive, not reactive about our financial management decisions so that we can achieve our goals,” she added, noting that about 90% of women will be the sole financial decision-maker at some point in their lives.

The event featured speakers from Puerto Rico, the US mainland and Morocco. The Entrepreneurial Growth panel featured Bouchra Ezzahraoui, co-founder and CEO of AUrateNew York; Vivianne García-Tunon, principal of WonderFlower, whose spa consulting company is scaling globally; and Sofia Stolberg, co-founder and CEO of Piloto 151.

“Don’t be scared to ask your client for equity in their business, be bold and unafraid in order to get a piece of the pie. Make sure to say yes to all the leads, move forward with confidence and hire the right people to help you”, said García-Tunon, a Puerto Rican now living in Miami.

The morning ended with an insightful conversation between Hernández and Bobbie Rebell, author of “How to be a Financial Grownup,” CNN contributor and co-host of the “Money with Friends” podcast. They spoke about financial planning and the importance of having a trustworthy advisor who is focused on the client’s best interest.

“Make sure your money is working for you and is helping you achieve your goals. Understand the things that matter to you and what you want to achieve,” said Rebell, adding that it is essential to find an advisor who is not emotionally involved and has a fiduciary focus, which means the clients interest comes first,” said Rebell, who is writing a second book about teaching teens to be financial grownups.

Hernández who leads GenTrust’s office in Puerto Rico, has more than 15 years of experience in the financial industry, having worked previously at Goldman Sachs as an advisor to some to the world’s largest financial institutions and wealthiest families on global investments and risk management.

She advocates a holistic approach to creating and preserving wealth for GenTrust’s clients, which includes leveraging a network of accountants, lawyers and advisors to ensure that all aspects of the clients’ lives align with their goals.

“GenTrust’s partners have been doing business in Puerto Rico for more than 20 years, and we are looking forward to expanding our presence on the island to serve our clients in a holistic way to better meet their goals and needs,” said Hernández, who is a member of the board of directors of local nonprofit organization ConPRmetidos.

GenTrust is a fiduciary-focused investment advisory firm that provides a full range of wealth and asset management services with offices in Miami, New York and Puerto Rico.

Along with its affiliate, GenTrust currently manages close to $4 billion in assets, and offers a complete suite of capabilities by pairing an accomplished team of experienced financial advisors with an in-house investment team who previously managed billions of dollars for some of the world’s largest institutional investors.

