GM Security Technologies buys 1st Secure IT

January 16, 2019 112

GM Security Technologies, a company dedicated to cybersecurity, governance and compliance solutions and services focused on managing digital risk, announced the acquisition of 1st Secure IT, a company specialized in auditing and certification of information security and fraud prevention.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This acquisition boosts the expansion of GM Security Technologies into new markets currently served by 1st Secure IT including United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe and Australia, the company stated.

With this acquisition, GM Security Technologies adds to its portfolio new technical and commercial talent that will accelerate its expansion in the area of information security, digital risk management, and compliance. It also complements the managed security services offered by GM Security Technologies, allowing organizations to offer remote management of their IT infrastructure and/or end user systems, it added.

1st Secure IT offers trained auditors experienced in the areas of information security, risk management, and compliance with certifications such as: CISSP, CISA, CISM, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS. In addition, it is the only company based in Latin America that is authorized to offer specialized services for GARS (VISA INC General Acquirer Risk Standards), VISA INC pre paid issuer risk program audit, third party audit of VISA and Mastercard Inc., as well as fraud prevention consulting and audits.

“With the integration of 1st Secure IT we remain focused on guaranteeing our clients complete security of the data they handle. The merging of both companies consolidates a group of professionals and certified experts who will work as one team to continue offering a high level of commitment in our service to our clients,” said Héctor Guillermo Martínez, president of GM Security Technologies.

“We’re very excited to join GM Security Technologies to enhance their long and renowned track record by securing information in the payment process. This fusion of competencies creates an unparalleled opportunity combining information security with a leading legacy in secure payment methods,” said Alberto J. España, Managing Partner of 1st Secure IT, found in 2010.

Based in the United States with offices in Mexico City, Mexico and Sao Paulo, Brazil, 1st Secure IT has completed more than 300 PCI-DSS audits in Latin America. It also has more than 5000 clients across the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, Uruguay, Brazil, Spain, Argentina and Australia.