P.R. Education Foundation grants $10K to 5 schools to promote projects

January 16, 2019 80

The Puerto Rico Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources for the strengthening, strategic innovation and transformation of local public schools, recently granted $2,000 to five schools through its “Lift your School” program.

PREF opened a call in November so that Puerto Rico’s 856 public schools would present proposals for the development of Project Based Learning programs.

“After evaluating the proposals presented by the schools for the ‘Lift Your School’ program, five grants of $2,000 each were awarded to the schools selected by the panel of evaluators,” said Enid Reyes, executive director of the PREF.

The winning schools were: Bonifacio Sánchez High School in Aibonito, Ileana de Gracia High School in Vega Alta, Isabel Flores Hernández High School in Juncos, Ceiba’s Residential Educational Opportunities Center and Salvador Brau Middle School in Carolina.

Project-based learning is a methodology that allows students to acquire key knowledge and skills in the 21st century through the development of projects that respond to real-life situations.

Through the process students become protagonists of their own learning and develop their autonomy and responsibility, since they are responsible for planning, structuring the work and develop the product to resolve the issue raised. The teacher’s job is to guide and support them throughout the process.

“This is the first of several initiatives that the Puerto Rico Education Foundation will be developing to transform and promote a public education system that meets the needs of Puerto Rico’s new realities,” Reyes said.