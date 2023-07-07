Goodwill to expand into Puerto Rico through its Indiana operation

By 2024, Goodwill aims to establish three stores in Puerto Rico and have 40 to 80 employees working for Goodwill de Puerto Rico. (Credit: Ken Wolter | Dreamstime.com)

Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana (GCSI) announced that Goodwill Industries International (GII) has awarded the organization the opportunity to bring its approach to mission services to Puerto Rico.

By 2024, Goodwill aims to establish three stores — two retail stores and one Goodwill Outlet — in Puerto Rico, and have 40 to 80 employees working for what will be known as Goodwill de Puerto Rico, Inside Indiana Business reported.

The awarding of this territory comes after an open process where Goodwills from across the United States could participate. GCSI completed a submission that was approved by the Goodwill Industries International board of directors.

Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana has provided critical mission services in its state for more than 90 years. During that time, Goodwill developed and refined its mission to include employment, job training, adult education, maternal health care and more. This expertise was central to GII’s selection of GCSI as the most appropriate partner for Puerto Rico, it stated.

“Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana has established itself as a leader in mission services. Their ability to create and implement programs that address the needs of its communities and quantify the impact of these programs was a compelling factor in their selection,” said Steve Preston, president of Goodwill Industries International. “We are excited to have them lead the way for Goodwill as we enter Puerto Rico.”

The National Service Office for Nurse-Family Partnership and Child First has partnered with GCSI for more than 13 years and will explore extending its relationship to include Puerto Rico.

“We are excited to be considering the expansion of our critical mission services into Puerto Rico,” said Charlotte Min-Harris, CEO for Nurse-Family Partnership and Child First. “This program empowers first-time moms to transform their lives and create better futures for themselves and their babies. Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana has delivered the Nurse-Family Partnership model with fidelity, and I have every confidence this will continue as the program grows.”

Through collaboration with leaders and communities in Puerto Rico, there is “great confidence that, through working together, the barriers that exist can be addressed to help move individuals and families toward independence,” said Kent A. Kramer, president of Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana.

“We are excited and humbled by Goodwill Industries International’s selection. Our mission focus, which includes increased access to education, maternal health care, and employment opportunities, will directly address some of the barriers facing individuals and families on the island of Puerto Rico,” he said.

“Our mission programs are designed to help individuals increase their independence and reach their potential. We are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to working with Puerto Rican officials and communities as we begin this work in earnest in 2024 to establish Goodwill de Puerto Rico,” he added.