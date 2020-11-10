Google selects Abartys Health for its technology accelerator program

November 10, 2020 292

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a>

Following an intense evaluation process, healthcare technology company Abartys Health has been selected by Google as part of the winter 2020 edition of its accelerator program for growth-stage technology startups.

This is the first time a company from Puerto Rico has been chosen to participate.

Some 500 companies from throughout Latin America were considered for participation in the twice-a-year program, based in countries a diverse as Colombia, Chile, Peru, Mexico, Panama, Argentina and Uruguay.

“We feel honored and very excited in light of this historic opportunity. Our participation will serve to leverage our next phase of growth, particularly in the markets of the Caribbean, Latin America, and the United States,” said Dolmarie Méndez, chief executive of Abartys Health, who co-founded the company along with Lauren Cascio.

Abartys now belongs to a select group of 12 companies that will have the support of dozens of mentors and business experts in marketing, branding and public relations; organizational culture, artificial intelligence and machine learning, among other technologies and organizational capabilities. Furthermore, they will receive training and support in Google Ads, Google Cloud y Android Play platforms.

According to Google, the acceleration program helps entrepreneurs access information on best practices, scaling of products, overcoming technology challenges and establishing connections with entrepreneurship networks in the region and Silicon Valley, to become agents of change and innovation.

Méndez revealed that as part of its expansion strategy, Abartys is finalizing steps to begin exporting its healthcare industry cloud-based platforms to the Dominican Republic. Moreover, Abartys has already signed its first two clients in the continental United States.

The Google Accelerator for Startups has a duration of three months and will be entirely virtual. The program is held twice a year.

Graduating startups will also belong to the prestigious international alumni of Google Launchpad Accelerator, joining other large-scale Latin American companies.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.