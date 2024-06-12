Type to search

Gov’t allocates $3.6M to boost broadband careers in Puerto Rico

June 12, 2024
Michelle Cabiya, executive director of the Puerto Rico Broadband Program

The funds were allocated for apprenticeship programs and retention bonuses in the high-speed internet sector.

The Office of Management and Budget, the umbrella agency for the government’s Puerto Rico Broadband Program, also known as Smart Island, announced the availability of $3.6 million to improve Puerto Rico’s broadband workforce through the development and implementation of retention programs.

The funds will be divided into two primary programs: developing Registered Apprenticeship Programs for high-speed internet technicians and providing retention bonuses to new hires in high-speed internet engineer and technician positions.

“With this new funding announcement, we’re seeking qualified vendors to collaborate in the design and implementation of learning programs for high-speed internet technicians, as well as to submit proposals to offer retention bonuses to new employees,” said Smart Island Executive Director Michelle Cabiya-Zorrilla.

“The goal is to support the talent needs of the industry by making the proposal more attractive to employees and ensuring adequate retention in this industry in Puerto Rico,” she added.

By upskilling students and workers with industry knowledge and capabilities through apprenticeship programs, the island’s residents and economy will prosper “thanks to significant public investments in high-speed internet infrastructure development,” government officials said.

Juan Carlos Blanco, director of the Office of Management and Budget — the Smart Island program’s umbrella agency — said, “A total of $3.6 million in funds was allocated for those selected, as we recognize the importance of training and increasing the workforce specialized in high-speed internet, as well as retaining industry talent. Puerto Rico is at a historic moment, and certainly, the telecommunications industry needs more manpower to reduce the digital divide.”

Those interested can send an email for additional details.

