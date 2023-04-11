Gov’t announces extension of Seguro roadside assistance to Ponce

The addition of the new segment comes with the acquisition of five new vehicles, which will increase the total fleet to 25 units.

Puerto Rico government officials announced the expansion of the Seguro roadside assistance program, which provides free assistance to drivers on Highway PR-52 from San Juan to Ponce.

Before the announcement, the service was only available from San Juan to the Guavate exit in Cayey. The addition of the new segment comes with the acquisition of five new vehicles, which will increase the total fleet to 25 units, with an annual investment of close to $6.5 million, coming from a combination of state and federal funds, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said.

The program aims to reduce the time drivers are exposed to dangerous situations when involved in incidents on highways. Currently, the program offers services on PR-1 and PR-2 in the highway segments of the San Juan metropolitan area, as well as on PR-18, PR-20, PR-26, PR-30, PR-66, and now on the expanded segment of PR-52.

The service is available Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Ensuring the road safety of all citizens is our commitment, which is why we are continuing with our investment plan to procure the necessary equipment to streamline and modernize our services with the most advanced technology,” said Edwin González-Montalvo, executive director of the Highways and Transportation Authority (ACT, in Spanish).

“The Seguro Program is a very important project because it offers the first safety option to drivers in the face of any mishap they may have on public roads,” he said.

Over the past year, the program responded to a total of 28,051 incidents, including crashes, vehicles with mechanical damage, and debris on the road, officials said.

The program’s vehicle fleet is equipped with modern quick-response equipment. To increase the safety and capabilities of the vehicles, more reliable communications equipment was added, among other technologically integrated devices, officials said.

For example, the program’s units are equipped with a module that allows for the safe removal of debris from inside the vehicle, thereby improving operator safety. Additionally, these units use propane gas as fuel, resulting in a more eco-friendly and cost-effective operation.

“Providing the necessary tools for the protection and safety of drivers is an essential part of any optimization on public roads,” Transportation Secretary Eileen Vélez-Vega said.

“Ensuring that each citizen is assisted in the shortest possible time reinforces road safety and prevents fatal incidents,” she added.